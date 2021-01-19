 Skip to main content
On The Air for Jan. 20
On The Air for Jan. 20

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN

5 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACCN; Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; Kentucky at Georgia, SECN

8 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN; Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN2; Colorado at Washington, ESPNU; Providence at Creighton, FS1; Auburn at Arkansas, SEC

10 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State, FS1

GOLF

9:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TGC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 a.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

11 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN

8:35 p.m.: Phoenix at Houston, ESPN

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBCSN

1:50 p.m.: Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, ESPN2

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, NBCSN

9 p.m.: CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal, FS2

RADIO

COLLEGE BAASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM)

