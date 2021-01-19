On The Air for Jan. 20

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN
5 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACCN; Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; Kentucky at Georgia, SECN
8 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN; Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN2; Colorado at Washington, ESPNU; Providence at Creighton, FS1; Auburn at Arkansas, SEC
10 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State, FS1
GOLF
9:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TGC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 a.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
11 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN
8:35 p.m.: Phoenix at Houston, ESPN
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN
8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBCSN
1:50 p.m.: Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, ESPN2
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, NBCSN
9 p.m.: CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal, FS2
RADIO
COLLEGE BAASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM)