On The Air for Jan. 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon: North Carolina at Boston College, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Michigan St. at Northwestern, BTN; Richmond at Saint Louis, CBSSN; UCF at SMU, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Indiana at Penn St., BTN.

4 p.m.: Houston at Temple, ESPN.

5 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Arizona St. at California, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: Ohio St. at Nebraska, BTN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACCN; Evansville at Iowa, BTN; St. John's at Villanova, FS1.

Noon: Tennessee at Arkansas, SECN.

1 p.m.: Miami at Virginia, ACCN.

2 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana, ESPN; Stanford at Washington St., PAC-12N; Georgia at Florida, SECN.

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN; West Virginia at Iowa St., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama, SECN.

5 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina, ACCN.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: All-America Game: From Orlando, Fla., ESPN.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Indiana at Cleveland, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, Jacksonville at New England, CBS; Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Buffalo, LA Rams at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Washington, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Houston at San Francisco, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Arizona at Dallas, Detroit at Seattle, Carolina at New Orleans, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas, FS2.

RUGBY

9 a.m.: Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, CNBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, USA.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS.

5 p.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: New York Giants at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

