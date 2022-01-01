On The Air for Jan. 2

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Noon: North Carolina at Boston College, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: Michigan St. at Northwestern, BTN; Richmond at Saint Louis, CBSSN; UCF at SMU, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: Indiana at Penn St., BTN.
4 p.m.: Houston at Temple, ESPN.
5 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Arizona St. at California, PAC-12N.
People are also reading…
7 p.m.: Ohio St. at Nebraska, BTN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACCN; Evansville at Iowa, BTN; St. John's at Villanova, FS1.
Noon: Tennessee at Arkansas, SECN.
1 p.m.: Miami at Virginia, ACCN.
2 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana, ESPN; Stanford at Washington St., PAC-12N; Georgia at Florida, SECN.
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN; West Virginia at Iowa St., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama, SECN.
5 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina, ACCN.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: All-America Game: From Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: Indiana at Cleveland, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, Jacksonville at New England, CBS; Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Buffalo, LA Rams at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Washington, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Houston at San Francisco, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Arizona at Dallas, Detroit at Seattle, Carolina at New Orleans, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC.
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas, FS2.
RUGBY
9 a.m.: Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, CNBC.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, USA.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, USA.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS.
5 p.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: New York Giants at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).