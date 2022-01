On The Air for Jan. 18

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami, ACCN; IUPUI at Ohio St., BTN; Davidson at VCU, CBSSN; Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN; Maryland at Michigan, ESPN2; Missouri at Mississippi, ESPNU; Butler at UConn, FS1; South Carolina at Arkansas, SECN.

8 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse, ACCN; Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN; Air Force at Boise St., CBSSN; Duke at Florida St., ESPN; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPNU; Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN.

10 p.m.: Utah St. at Fresno St., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Duke at Miami, ACCN.

4 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New York, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Detroit at Golden State, NBATV.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:45 p.m.: SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA.

TENNIS

1 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), ESPN2.

8 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Chicago at Edmonton, WGN (720 AM).

