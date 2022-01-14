 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Jan. 15

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif., USA.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard, Verona, N.Y., ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1; Northwestern at Michigan St., BTN; Texas Tech at Kansas St., ESPN2; Creighton at Xavier, FOX.

11:30 a.m.: Dayton at Duquesne, USA.

People are also reading…

Noon: Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN; Florida at South Carolina, SECN.

1 p.m.: NC State at Duke, ABC; Rutgers at Maryland, BTN; West Virginia at Kansas, CBS; Arkansas at LSU, ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Fordham at St. Louis, USA.

2 p.m.: Furman at Chattanooga, CBSSN; Florida St. at Syracuse, ESPN.

2:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri, SECN.

3 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Oklahoma at TCU, ESPN2; California at Washington St., PAC-12N.

3:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at UMass, USA.

4 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force, CBSSN; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPN; Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: Boise St. at New Mexico, FS1.

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Vanderbilt at Georgia, ESPN2; Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N; Alabama at Mississippi St., SECN.

6 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., CBSSN; UCF at South Florida, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN; Houston at Tulsa, ESPN2; Utah at Arizona, PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi, SECN.

8 p.m.: Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona St., ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco, CBSSN; Oregon at Southern Cal, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma, BSWis.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla., CBSSN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio St., BTN.

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin, BSWis.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (tape delay), TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (tape delay), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

LACROSSE

11 a.m.: NLL: Albany at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, BSWis.

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, NBCSCH.

8 p.m.: LA Lakers at Denver, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati, NBC.

7 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo, CBS.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Washington at NY Islanders, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis, NHLN.

7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Chicago, NBCSCH+.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: UFC Vegas 46: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze, Las Vegas, ESPN.

RUGBY

9 a.m.: European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht, CNBC.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

11:30 a.m.: FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (tape delay), CNBC.

SOCCER

9 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBC.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

2 p.m.: IUPUI at UW-Milwaukee, GKB (101.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Jan. 11

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Jan. 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Dec. 27

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News