On The Air for Jan. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif., USA.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard, Verona, N.Y., ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1; Northwestern at Michigan St., BTN; Texas Tech at Kansas St., ESPN2; Creighton at Xavier, FOX.

11:30 a.m.: Dayton at Duquesne, USA.

Noon: Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN; Florida at South Carolina, SECN.

1 p.m.: NC State at Duke, ABC; Rutgers at Maryland, BTN; West Virginia at Kansas, CBS; Arkansas at LSU, ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Fordham at St. Louis, USA.

2 p.m.: Furman at Chattanooga, CBSSN; Florida St. at Syracuse, ESPN.

2:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri, SECN.

3 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Oklahoma at TCU, ESPN2; California at Washington St., PAC-12N.

3:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at UMass, USA.

4 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force, CBSSN; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPN; Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: Boise St. at New Mexico, FS1.

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Vanderbilt at Georgia, ESPN2; Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N; Alabama at Mississippi St., SECN.

6 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., CBSSN; UCF at South Florida, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN; Houston at Tulsa, ESPN2; Utah at Arizona, PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi, SECN.

8 p.m.: Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona St., ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco, CBSSN; Oregon at Southern Cal, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma, BSWis.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla., CBSSN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio St., BTN.

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin, BSWis.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (tape delay), TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (tape delay), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

LACROSSE

11 a.m.: NLL: Albany at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, BSWis.

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, NBCSCH.

8 p.m.: LA Lakers at Denver, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati, NBC.

7 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo, CBS.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Washington at NY Islanders, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis, NHLN.

7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Chicago, NBCSCH+.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: UFC Vegas 46: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze, Las Vegas, ESPN.

RUGBY

9 a.m.: European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht, CNBC.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

11:30 a.m.: FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (tape delay), CNBC.

SOCCER

9 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBC.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

2 p.m.: IUPUI at UW-Milwaukee, GKB (101.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0