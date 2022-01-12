On The Air for Jan. 13

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Stanford at Washington St., ESPNU; Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1.

6 p.m.: Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Ohio St. at Wisconsin, ESPN2; UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, ESPNU; Butler at Georgetown, FS1.

8 p.m.: Rice at W. Kentucky, CBSSN; Georgia St. at South Alabama, ESPN2; SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, ESPNU; Indiana at Iowa, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA, ESPN.

10 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, CBSSN; BYU at Gonzaga, ESPN2; Oregon St. at Southern Cal, ESPNU; Colorado at Arizona, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Auburn at Florida, SECN.

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN; Nebraska at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: Texas A&M at South Carolina, SECN.

7 p.m.: Florida St. at Georgia Tech, ACCN; Michigan at Penn St., BTN.

8 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN.

9 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

GOLF

5 a.m.: PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped), TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, TGC.

Midnight (Friday): Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Second Round, Tampines Course, Singapore, TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped), TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee, TNT.

9 p.m.: Portland at Denver, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, ESPN.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, Game 6 (If Necessary), FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.: Spanish Super Cup: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ESPN2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

7:30 p.m.: Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

2 a.m. (Friday): Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Ohio St. at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Montreal at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

