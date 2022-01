On The Air for Jan. 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Chicago, NHLN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier, FS1.

6 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN; Minnesota at Michigan St., BTN; LSU at Florida, ESPN2; Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU; Georgia at Mississippi St., SECN.

7 p.m.: Utah St. at Colorado St., CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: St. John's at UConn, FS1.

8 p.m.: NC State at Louisville, ACCN; Maryland at Northwestern, BTN; Virginia Tech at Virginia, ESPN2; TCU at Kansas St., ESPNU; Missouri at Arkansas, SECN.

9 p.m.: California at Washington, PAC-12N.

9:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Nevada, FS1.

GOLF

11 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Dallas at New York, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Montreal at Boston, TNT.

9 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago, ESPN; Toronto at Arizona, TNT.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Playoff: Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayag├╝ez, Semifinal, Game 5 (if necessary), FS2.

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ESPN.

2 p.m.: Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan, Final, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

6 p.m.: Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Manitoba at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0