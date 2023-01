On The Air for Jan. 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.: EV Zug at Tappara Tampere, NHLN.

1 p.m.: Lulea at Frolunda Gothenburg, NHLN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John's, FS1.

6 p.m.: Michigan St. at Wisconsin, ESPN; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN; VCU at Loyola of Chicago, CBSSN; South Carolina at Kentucky, ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU; Florida at LSU, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS1.

8 p.m.: Illinois at Nebraska, BTN; Villanova at DePaul, CBSSN; North Carolina at Virginia, ESPN; Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN2; Auburn at Mississippi, ESPNU; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SECN.

9:30 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah St., FS1.

10 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego St., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Purdue, BTN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Miami, TNT.

9 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State, TNT.

NBA G-LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Capital City at Raptors 905, NBATV.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1, Tennis.

5 p.m.: Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Tucson, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Michigan St. at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

7 p.m.: Case at Horlick, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.