On The Air for Jan. 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

4 p.m.: Premier Boxing Champions: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, preliminary bouts, Hollywood, Fla., FOX.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Creighton at Marquette, FS1; Memphis at Wichita State, CBS; West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall, CBS; Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Providence at DePaul, FOX.

3 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV, CBS; Boise State at Wyoming, CBSSN; Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPNU; Butler at Connecticut, FS1.

5 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2.

Noon: Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla., ABC; Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN and ESPN2.

7:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss, New Orleans, ESPN and ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee, BSWis and NBA TV.

6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, NBCSCH.

8 p.m.: Golden State at Utah, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Chicago at Nashville, NBCSCH.

6 p.m.: 2022 Winter Classic: St. Louis at Minnesota, Target Field, TNT.

SOCCER

9 a.m.: English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, USA.

11:30 a.m.: English Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace, USA.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Creighton at Marquette Radio: ESPN (94.5 FM).

1 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Northern Kentucky, ESPN (540 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN (540 AM).

7:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss, New Orleans, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Chicago at Nashville, WGN (720 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0