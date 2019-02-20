TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Wagner at Bryant University, CBSSN; Michigan at Minnesota, ESPN; UCF at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Oregon at USC, ESPN; UConn at SMU, ESPN2; High Point at Campbell, ESPNU; California at Arizona, FS1.
10 p.m.: Hawaii at UC-Santa Barbara, ESPNU; Oregon State at UCLA, FS1.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State, BTN.
7 p.m.: Iowa at Indiana, BTN.
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, first round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, first round, at Mexico City, TGC.
10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, second round, at Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville, NBCSN.
SKIING
10:30 p.m.: FIS World Nordic Championships: cross country men’s and women’s sprint finals, at Seefeld, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
9:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.