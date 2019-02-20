Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Wagner at Bryant University, CBSSN; Michigan at Minnesota, ESPN; UCF at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Oregon at USC, ESPN; UConn at SMU, ESPN2; High Point at Campbell, ESPNU; California at Arizona, FS1.

10 p.m.: Hawaii at UC-Santa Barbara, ESPNU; Oregon State at UCLA, FS1.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State, BTN.

7 p.m.: Iowa at Indiana, BTN.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, first round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, first round, at Mexico City, TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, second round, at Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville, NBCSN.

SKIING

10:30 p.m.: FIS World Nordic Championships: cross country men’s and women’s sprint finals, at Seefeld, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

9:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

