TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AAF FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.: San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, CBS.
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR: Monster Energy Sprint Cup Series, practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.
Noon: NASCAR: Monster Energy Sprint Cup Series, practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.
2 p.m.: NASCAR: Monster Energy Sprint Cup Series, final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.
3:30 p.m.: ARCA Series, season opener, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.
6 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Pomona, season-opening Winternationals, Pomona, Calif., FS1.
7 p.m.: Monster Energy Supercross: round 6 of the AMA Supercross series, Minneapolis, Minn., NBCSN.
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime Championship Boxing: Davis-Ruiz, Carson, Calif., SHO.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s, CBSSN; Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN; Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPN2; Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU; Wisconsin at Michigan, FOX.
Noon: Kentucky at Mississippi State, CBS.
1 p.m.: VCU at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN; Minnesota at Michigan State, ESPN; Auburn at LSU, ESPN2; TCU at Iowa State, ESPNU.
1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, FOX.
3 p.m.: Rutgers at Illinois, BTN; Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN; Florida at Tennessee, ESPN; Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Utah at UCLA, FOX.
5 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada, CBSSN; Duke at Virginia, ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall, CBSSN; Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2; Tulane at Wichita State, ESPNU; Depaul at Xavier, FS1.
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue, BTN.
9 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State, ESPN; St. Mary’s at Gonzaga, ESPN2; Colorado at USC, ESPNU.
11 p.m.: UC-Davis at UC-Sant Barbara, ESPNU.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPNU.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
9 a.m.: Beanpot Tournament: semifinal, Boston College vs. Harvard, NHL.
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State, BTN.
FIGURE SKATING
10 p.m.: Four Continents Championships: men’s free skate, Anaheim, Calif., BNCSN.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, Monterey, Calif., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, Monterey, Calif., CBS; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Oasis Championship, second round, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.
7 p.m.: European Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Vic Open, men’s and women’s final round, Australia, TGC.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC 234 Prelims: Whittaker vs. Gastelum, Australia, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Houston, ABC.
8 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NHL.
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.: Six Nations Championship: Scotland vs. Ireland (taped), NBCSN.
3:30 p.m.: Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales (taped), NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Major League Rugby: Houston Sabercats at San Diego Legion, CBSSN.
SKIING
Noon: FIS World Freestyle Championships, NBC.
2:30 p.m.: FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s downhill, Sweden (taped), NBC.
5:25 a.m. (Sunday): FIS World Alpine Championships: women’s downhill, Sweden, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham vs. Manchester United, NBC.
8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN.
9 a.m.: Premier League: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal, CNBC.
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich, FS2.
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton vs. Burnley, NBCSN.
5 p.m.: LIGA MX: BUAP vs. Monterrey, FS2, NBC.
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.: Millrose Games: 112th Millrose Games, New York, N.Y., NBC.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
1 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan, WRNW (97.3 FM).
1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
8 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
