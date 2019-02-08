{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AAF FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.: San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, CBS.

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR: Monster Energy Sprint Cup Series, practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.

Noon: NASCAR: Monster Energy Sprint Cup Series, practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.

2 p.m.: NASCAR: Monster Energy Sprint Cup Series, final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Series, season opener, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1.

6 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Pomona, season-opening Winternationals, Pomona, Calif., FS1.

7 p.m.: Monster Energy Supercross: round 6 of the AMA Supercross series, Minneapolis, Minn., NBCSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime Championship Boxing: Davis-Ruiz, Carson, Calif., SHO.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s, CBSSN; Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN; Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPN2; Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU; Wisconsin at Michigan, FOX.

Noon: Kentucky at Mississippi State, CBS.

1 p.m.: VCU at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN; Minnesota at Michigan State, ESPN; Auburn at LSU, ESPN2; TCU at Iowa State, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, FOX.

3 p.m.: Rutgers at Illinois, BTN; Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN; Florida at Tennessee, ESPN; Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Utah at UCLA, FOX.

5 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada, CBSSN; Duke at Virginia, ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall, CBSSN; Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2; Tulane at Wichita State, ESPNU; Depaul at Xavier, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue, BTN.

9 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State, ESPN; St. Mary’s at Gonzaga, ESPN2; Colorado at USC, ESPNU.

11 p.m.: UC-Davis at UC-Sant Barbara, ESPNU.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPNU.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

9 a.m.: Beanpot Tournament: semifinal, Boston College vs. Harvard, NHL.

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State, BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

10 p.m.: Four Continents Championships: men’s free skate, Anaheim, Calif., BNCSN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, Monterey, Calif., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, Monterey, Calif., CBS; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Oasis Championship, second round, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.

7 p.m.: European Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Vic Open, men’s and women’s final round, Australia, TGC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 234 Prelims: Whittaker vs. Gastelum, Australia, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Houston, ABC.

8 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NHL.

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.: Six Nations Championship: Scotland vs. Ireland (taped), NBCSN.

3:30 p.m.: Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales (taped), NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Major League Rugby: Houston Sabercats at San Diego Legion, CBSSN.

SKIING

Noon: FIS World Freestyle Championships, NBC.

2:30 p.m.: FIS World Alpine Championships: men’s downhill, Sweden (taped), NBC.

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): FIS World Alpine Championships: women’s downhill, Sweden, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham vs. Manchester United, NBC.

8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal, CNBC.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich, FS2.

11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton vs. Burnley, NBCSN.

5 p.m.: LIGA MX: BUAP vs. Monterrey, FS2, NBC.

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.: Millrose Games: 112th Millrose Games, New York, N.Y., NBC.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan, WRNW (97.3 FM).

1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

8 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

