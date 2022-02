On The Air for Feb. 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Georgia at Florida, SEC.

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN; Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN; Goergia Tech at Miami, BSWis; Richmond at George Mason, CBSSN; Houston at SMU, ESPN2; Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPNU; Xavier at Seton Hall, FS1.

7 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at UW-Milwaukee, MY24.

7:30 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi, SECN.

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Florida St., ACCN; Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN; Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, CBSSN; Tennessee at Mississippi St., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU; Georgetown at DePaul, FS1.

10 p.m.: San Diego St. at San Jose St., CBSSN; California at Oregon St., ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St., PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Golden State at Utah, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: NY Islanders at Vancouver, TNT.

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al Jazira Club, Fifth-Place Match, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2.

10:30 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal vs. Chelsea, Semifinal, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday): Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at UW-Milwaukee, GKB (101.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Edmonton, WGN (720 AM).

