On The Air for Feb. 8

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Clemson, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at UConn, FS1.

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan St., BTN; Rhode Island at VCU, CBSSN; Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN; Auburn at Arkansas, ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at TCU, ESPNU; LSU at Texas A&M, SECN.

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John's, FS1.

8 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern, BTN; Butler at Creighton, CBSSN; Illinois at Purdue, ESPN; Michigan at Penn St., ESPN2; Wichita St. at UCF, ESPNU; Missouri at Vanderbilt, SECN.

9 p.m.: Pacific at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Colorado St. at Nevada, CBSSN; UCLA at Stanford, ESPN2; St. Mary's (Cal) at Santa Clara, ESPNU.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn, TNT.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Lakers, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Winnipeg, BSWis.

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, Semifinal, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2.

2 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, USA.

TENNIS

2 a.m.: Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at UConn, ESPN (94.5).

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan St., WRNW (97.3).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Lakers, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Horlick at Case, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/horlickatcaseboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.

