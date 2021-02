On The Air for Feb. 6

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis, NBCSN

BOWLING

3 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship, Central Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped), FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: North Carolina State at Boston College, ACCN; Toledo at Ball State, CBSSN; Alabama at Missouri, ESPN; Iowa State at Oklahoma, ESPN2; Seton Hall at Connecticut, FOX; DePaul at Butler, FS1

11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Joseph's, NBCSN

1 p.m.: Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN; Kansas at West Virginia, CBS; Saint Louis at George Washington, CBSSN; Florida at Louisiana State, ESPN; East Carolina at Memphis, ESPN2; St. John's at Providence, FS1