On The Air for Feb. 6

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, FOX.

5 p.m.: AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, FOX.

BOWLING

4 p.m.: PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown, FS1.

Noon: Maryland at Ohio St., CBS.

1 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego St., CBSSN; Washington at Stanford, ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa, BTN.

5 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina, ACCN; Texas A&M at Kentucky, ESPN; Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU; Tennessee at UConn, FOX.

Noon: Florida at Georgia, SECN.

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida St., ACCN; Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN; Creighton at Marquette, FS1; Oregon St. at Arizona, PAC-12N.

2 p.m.: Alabama at Vanderbilt, SECN.

3 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia, ACCN; Baylor at Texas, ESPN2; Oregon at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN; Stanford at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

5:30 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan, BTN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.: Nebraska at Penn. St., BTN.

FUTSAL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Russia, Final, Amsterdam (Taped), ESPNU.

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

5 a.m.: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped), TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., CBS.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver, NBATV.

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Clippers, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas, ABC, Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas, ESPN.

RODEO

11 a.m.: PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped), CBS.

7 p.m.: PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped), CBSSN.

RUGBY

2 p.m.: Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped), CNBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C., CBSSN.

10 a.m.: SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C., CBSSN.

10:20 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea, CNBC.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston, NBC.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Monday): Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Clippers, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas, ABC, Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas, WRNW (97.3 FM).

