On The Air for Feb. 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, FS1.

BOXING

6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night Prelims, Las Vegas, FOX.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana, ESPN; Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPN2; Mercer at Chattanooga, ESPNU; UConn at Villanova, FOX; St. John's at Butler, FS1.

Noon: Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN; Tennessee at South Carolina, CBS; Auburn at Georgia, SECN.

1 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech, BSWis; East Tennessee St. at Wofford, CBSSN; Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN; Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2; Dayton at Saint Louis, ESPNU; DePaul at Xavier, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Purdue, FOX.

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at NC State, ACCN.

2:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Florida, SECN.

3 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, CBSSN; Baylor at Kansas, ESPN; Missouri at Texas A&M, ESPN2; Michigan St. at Rutgers, FS1; Washington St. at California, PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Miami at Virginia, ACCN; Southern Cal at Arizona, FOX.

5 p.m.: Penn St. at Wisconsin, BTN; UNLV at Utah St., CBSSN; Duke at North Carolina, ESPN; SMU at Wichita St., ESPN2; N. Iowa at Drake, ESPNU; Oregon St. at Colorado, FS1; LSU at Vanderbilt, SECN.

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

7 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force, CBSSN; Kentucky at Alabama, ESPN; UCF at Memphis, ESPN2; Kansas St. at TCU, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Arkansas, SECN.

8:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah, FS1.

9 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's (Cal.), CBSSN; Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN; UCLA at Arizona St., ESPN2; CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala., NFLN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio St., BTN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa, BTN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (tape delay), TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., CBS.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: New York at LA Lakers, ABC.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland, BSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: NHL All-Star Game, Las Vegas, ABC.

SOCCER

11 a.m.: Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan, CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: UConn at Villanova, WRNW (97.3 FM).

3 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas, WOKY (920 AM).

5 p.m.: Penn St. at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: New York at LA Lakers, ESPN (94.5 FM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle: Prospect (Ill.) at The Prairie School, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/prairieschoolvsprospectborderbattle or on the Mixlr app.

