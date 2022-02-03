On The Air for Feb. 4

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, MY24.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas, FS2.
8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, FS2.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: Dartmouth at Yale, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Richmond, ESPN2.
People are also reading…
5:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Akron, CBSSN.
6 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, ESPNU; Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1.
8 p.m.: Toledo at Ball St., ESPNU; San Diego St. at Colorado St., FS1.
10 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno St., FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: Texas at Baylor, ESPN2; Oregon St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N.
9 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Florida at Missouri, SECN.
7:30 p.m.: W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, SECN.
9 p.m.: Utah at UCLA, ESPN2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: St. Cloud St. at Denver, CBSSN.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Ohio St. at Penn St., BTN.
8 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN.
GOLF
2 a.m.: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.
5:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (tape delay), TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte, NBATV; Chicago at Indiana, NBCSCH.
9 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Las Vegas, ESPN.
OLYMPICS
5:30 a.m.: The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing, NBC.
7 p.m.: The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (tape delay), NBC.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.
12:30 p.m.: Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Saturday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne, GKB (101.7 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.: Park at Horlick, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/parkathorlick or on the Mixlr app.