On The Air for Feb. 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, MY24.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas, FS2.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, FS2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Dartmouth at Yale, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Richmond, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Akron, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, ESPNU; Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1.

8 p.m.: Toledo at Ball St., ESPNU; San Diego St. at Colorado St., FS1.

10 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Texas at Baylor, ESPN2; Oregon St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Florida at Missouri, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, SECN.

9 p.m.: Utah at UCLA, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: St. Cloud St. at Denver, CBSSN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Ohio St. at Penn St., BTN.

8 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN.

GOLF

2 a.m.: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

5:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (tape delay), TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte, NBATV; Chicago at Indiana, NBCSCH.

9 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Las Vegas, ESPN.

OLYMPICS

5:30 a.m.: The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing, NBC.

7 p.m.: The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (tape delay), NBC.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.

12:30 p.m.: Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne, GKB (101.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Park at Horlick, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/parkathorlick or on the Mixlr app.

