On The Air for Feb. 27

Noon: South Carolina at Georgia, SECN

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN; Washington at Arizona, CBS; Rice at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Illinois at Wisconsin, ESPN; LSU at Arkansas, ESPN2; VCU at Davidson, ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Marquette at UConn, FOX

2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ABC

2:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SECN

3 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Florida at Kentucky, CBS; Boise St. at San Diego St., CBSSN; Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN; Kansas St. at West Virginia, ESPN2; Temple at UCF, ESPNU; Oregon at California, PAC-12N

3:30 p.m.: La Salle at George Mason, NBCSN

4 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier, FOX

5 p.m.: N. Iowa at Illinois St., CBSSN; Louisville at Duke, ESPN; S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2; TCU at Iowa St., ESPNU; Alabama at Mississippi St., SECN

5:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN