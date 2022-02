On The Air for Feb. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying 1, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., FS1.

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., FS1.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., FS1.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying 2, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., FS1.

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas, CNBC.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas, FS2.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas, SHO.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, CBS; Elon at Northeastern, CBSSN; Purdue at Michigan St., ESPN; Florida at Georgia, ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, ESPNU.

11:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Rhode Island, USA.

Noon: Butler at Marquette, FOX; Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., SECN.

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas, CBS; Navy at Colgate, CBSSN; North Carolina at NC State, ESPN; Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2; Iowa St. at Kansas, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: Fordham at Davidson, USA.

2 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College, ACCN.

2:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier, FOX; Texas A&M at Mississippi, SEC.

3 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon St., CBS; S. Illinois at Drake, CBSSN; Auburn at Tennessee, ESPN; Florida St. at Virginia, ESPN2; CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: VCU at UMass, YSA.

4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN.

5 p.m.: Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN; St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph's, CBSSN; Duke at Syracuse, ESPN; Texas Tech at TCU, ESPN2; Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, ESPNU; Washington St. at Washington, PAC-12N; South Carolina at Alabama, SECN.

6 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Nevada at Wyoming, CBSSN; Kansas at Baylor, ESPN; Arizona at Colorado, ESPN2; Pepperdine at BYU, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Creighton at Providence, FS1; Stanford at California, PAC-12N; Missouri at LSU, SECN.

9 p.m.: Boise St. at UNLV, CBSSN; Gonzaga at St. Mary's (Cal), ESPN; Southern Cal at Oregon, ESPN2; Arizona St. at Utah, ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Colorado St. at Utah St., FS1.

11 p.m.: Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Penn St., BTN.

2:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia, ACCN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., TGC; PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., NBC.

GYMNASTICS

Noon: USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, NBC.

HORSE RACING

7 a.m.: The Saudi Cup Undercard: From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, FS2.

11 a.m.: The Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. FS2.

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Memphis at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, ABC;

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: Washington at Philadelphia, NHLN.

2 p.m.: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, ABC.

6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville, TNT.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: NRL: Brisbane at North Queensland, FS2.

8 a.m.: Six Nations: Scotland vs. France, Round 3, Edinburgh, Scotland, CNBC.

10:30 a.m.: Six Nations: England vs. Wales, Round 3, London, CNBC.

8 p.m.: MLR: San Diego at Houston, FS2.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, USA.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: New England at Portland, FOX.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Dubai-ATP, Doha- WTA Finals, TENNIS.

1 p.m.: Santiago-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS.

7 p.m.: Acapulco-ATP Final; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 1, Spokane, Wash., CNBC.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: Butler at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

5 p.m.: Wisconsin at Rutgers, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)>

