On The Air for Feb. 24

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Temple at Memphis, ESPN2; SC-Upstate at Winthrop, ESPNU; Maryland at Indiana, FS1.

7 p.m.: DePaul at Georgetown, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco, ESPN2; Belmont at Murray St., ESPNU; Ohio St. at Illinois, FS1; Arizona St. at Colorado, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at BYU, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon St., ESPN2; Arizona at Utah, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.: Quinnipiac at Marist, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida St., ACCN; Michigan St. at Michigan, BTN.

5:30 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt, SECN.

7 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame, ACCN; Iowa at Rutgers, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN.

10 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

4:30 p.m.: Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn, TNT.

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago, NBCSCH.

9 p.m.: Golden State at Portland, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Toronto, BSWis; Washington at NY Rangers, ESPN.

NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE

1 a.m. (Friday): Canberra at Manly-Warringah, FS2.

3 a.m. (Friday): Wests at Sydney, FS2.

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2, FS2.

9:45 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at IUPUI, GKB (101.7 FM).

8:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Franklin at Case, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/franklinatracinecaseboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.

