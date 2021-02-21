 Skip to main content
On The Air for Feb. 23
On The Air for Feb. 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Virginia Military Institute at Virginia, ACCN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.: Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN; Florida at Auburn, ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Christian, ESPN2; Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU; Illinois at Michigan State, FS1; Louisiana State at Georgia, SECN

7 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska, BTN; St. John’s at Villanova, CBSSN

8 p.m.: Kansas at Texas, ESPN; Oklahoma at Kansas State, ESPN2; Connecticut at Georgetown, FS1; Washington at Arizona State, PAC-12N; Mississippi at Missouri, SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon: Iowa at Maryland, BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana, BTN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas, TNT

9 p.m.: Portland at Denver, TNT

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United, NBCSN

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

Noon: Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

6:30 p.m.: Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus, WGN (720 AM)

