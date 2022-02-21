 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Feb. 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Pepperdine at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN; Michigan St. at Iowa, ESPN; Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2; Georgia at Texas A&M, ESPNU; Tennessee at Missouri, SECN.

7 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN; Villanova at UConn, FS1.

8 p.m.: San Diego St. at Boise St., CBSSN; Kansas St. at Kansas, ESPN; Alabama at Vanderbilt, SECN.

9 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah St., FS1.

10 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada, CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16 Leg 1, CBS.

6:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16 Leg 2, FS2.

9:05 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16 Leg 2, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

