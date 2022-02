On The Air for Feb. 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Florida St. at Clemson, ACCN; Purdue at Minnesota, BTN; Butler at Xavier, CBSSN; Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, ESPN2; Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU; Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN.

8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN; Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Dayton at VCU, CBSSN; Syracuse at NC State, ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU; Florida at Missouri, SECN.

9 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: National Signing Day, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: National Signing Day, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPN2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: UC San Diego at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

CURLING (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

7 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

2 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Italy vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

FUTSAL

7:45 a.m.: Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2.

9:45 a.m.: Copa America: Paraguay vs. Peru, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2.

11:45 a.m.: Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2.

1:45 p.m.: Copa America: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2.

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday): Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.: Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Memphis at New York, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Denver at Utah, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Washington, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, TNT.

SKIING

9 p.m.: Olympics: Men's Downhill - Training, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

4 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Women's Moguls Qualifying, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

5:45 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Men's Moguls Qualifying, Beijing (tape delay), USA.

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.: SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic, CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras, St. Paul, Minn., FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

12:30 p.m.: Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Rockford, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, WRNW (97.3 FM)

9 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0