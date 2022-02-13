On The Air for Feb. 14

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN.
6 p.m.: Bucknell at Lehigh, CBSSN; Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN; West Virginia at Kansas St., ESPN2; NC Central at Coppin St., ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, ESPN; Washington St. at Oregon, ESPNU; Georgetown at Creighton, FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska, BTN; Florida at Auburn, SECN.
8 p.m.: Ohio St. at Illinois, BTN; Maryland at Iowa, ESPN2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: Beanpot Tournament: Northeastern vs. Boston U., Final, Boston, NHLN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin; San Antonio at Chicago, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: Golden State at LA Clippers, NBATV.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 am).