On The Air for Feb. 14

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Bucknell at Lehigh, CBSSN; Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN; West Virginia at Kansas St., ESPN2; NC Central at Coppin St., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island, CBSSN; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, ESPN; Washington St. at Oregon, ESPNU; Georgetown at Creighton, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska, BTN; Florida at Auburn, SECN.

8 p.m.: Ohio St. at Illinois, BTN; Maryland at Iowa, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Beanpot Tournament: Northeastern vs. Boston U., Final, Boston, NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin; San Antonio at Chicago, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: Golden State at LA Clippers, NBATV.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 am).

 

