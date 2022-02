On The Air for Feb. 11

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Brown, Las Vegas, FS2.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas, FS2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Wright St. at UW-Milwaukee, ESPNU; Kent St. at Akron, ESPN2; UConn at Xavier, FS1.

8 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, ESPN2; Iona at Siena, ESPNU; Nevada at Utah St., FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at Colorado St., CBSSN.

10 p.m.: UNLV at Boise St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: LSU at Florida, SECN.

6:30 p.m.: Georgia at Alabama, SECN.

8 p.m.: Missouri at Auburn, SECN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN.

6 p.m.: Omaha at Miami (Ohio), CBSSN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Manhattan at Duke, ACCN.

4 p.m.: Richmond at North Carolina, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: Kajikawa Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: NC State at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Ohio St. at Minnesota, BTN.

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates

9 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Second Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya (Taped), TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Denver at Boston, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, NBCSCH.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Australian Indigenous All Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, Sydney, FS2.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

Midnight (Saturday): NRL: Australian Indigenous All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, Sydney, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m.: Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Wright St. at UW-Milwaukee, GKB (101.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Wilmot at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/wilmotatuniongroveboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.

