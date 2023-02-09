TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Kent St. at Buffalo, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Fairfield at Rider, ESPNU; Xavier at Butler, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Akron at Ohio, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Saint Louis at Dayton, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: N. Kentucky at Wright St., ESPNU; New Mexico at Air Force, FS1.

10 p.m.: Fresno St. at Nevada, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Oregon at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Missouri at Florida, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: LSU at Auburn, SECN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, BSWis Extra.

8:30 p.m.: North Dakota at Denver, CBSSN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia, ACCN; Nebraska at Ohio St., BTN.

8 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa, BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

7 a.m.: ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men's Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (tape delay), USA.

9 a.m.: ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women's Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (tape delay), USA.

GOLF

7 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, TGC.

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

11 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Boston, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Cleveland at New Orleans, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Clippers, BSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Seattle at NY Rangers, NHLN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

1 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, Preseason Trials, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana, FS2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Clippers, WTMJ (620 AM).