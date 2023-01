On The Air for Feb. 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Purdue, BTN; Creighton at Georgetown, CBSSN; Providence at Xavier, FS1.

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, ACCN; Tennessee at Florida, ESPN2; East Carolina at South Florida, ESPNU; Georgia at Auburn, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, FS1; Minnesota at Rutgers, BTN; Seton Hall at St. John's, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Florida St. at NC State, ACCN; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPN2; SMU at Tulane, ESPNU; LSU at Missouri, SECN.

9:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Villanova, FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.

Noon: College Football Live: Signing Day Special, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: B1G Live: Signing Day Special, BTN.

1:30 p.m.: College Football Live: Signing Day Special, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPN2.

5 p.m.: ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special, ACCN.

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif., TGC.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Menlo at Stanford, PAC-12N.

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Carolina at Buffalo, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:50 p.m.: FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly SC vs. Auckland City FC, First Round, Tangier, Morocco, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

11:30 a.m.: Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

1 a.m. (Thursday): Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Regina vs. Calgary, NHLN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette, ESPN (94.5).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).