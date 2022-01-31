On The Air for Feb. 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
CHAMPIONS HOCKEY LEAGUE
11 a.m.: Tappara Tampere at Red Bull Munich, Semifinal, NHLN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia, ACCN.
5:30 p.m.: Creighton at UConn, FS1.
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN; Davidson at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN; Kansas at Iowa St., ESPN; Michigan St. at Maryland, ESPN2; South Carolina at Mississippi St., ESPNU; Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN.
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN.
7:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS1.
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan, BTN; Providence at St. John's, CBSSN; Alabama at Auburn, ESPN; Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN2; Tulsa at Wichita St., ESPNU; Mississippi at LSU, SEC.
9 p.m.: California at Stanford, PAC-12N.
9:30 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV, FS1.
10 p.m.: Fresno St. at San Jose St., CBSSN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, BSWis and TNT.
7 p.m.: Orlando at Chicago, NBCSCH.
9 p.m.: Brooklyn at Phoenix, TNT.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
12:30 p.m.: Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
1:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Orlando at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.: Racine Lutheran at The Prairie School, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/racinelutheranatprairie or on the Mixlr app.