On The Air for Dec. 27

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La., ESPN.
7 p.m.: The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: NY Knicks at Brooklyn, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah, TNT.
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN.
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, NBCSN.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, NBCSN.
8:30 p.m.: Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, FS1.
TENNIS
9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, TENNIS,