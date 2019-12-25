On The Air for Dec. 27
On The Air for Dec. 27

TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La., ESPN.

7 p.m.: The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: NY Knicks at Brooklyn, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah, TNT.

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, NBCSN.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN.

11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, NBCSN.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, NBCSN.

8:30 p.m.: Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, FS1.

TENNIS

9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, TENNIS,

