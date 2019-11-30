On The Air for Dec. 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2.
MEN'S BEACH SOCCER
1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Third-Place Match, Luque, Paraguay, FS2.
3 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Final, Luque, Paraguay, FS2.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.: ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.
Noon: ESPN Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Marquette, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.
12:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2.
3 p.m.: ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Davidson, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2; Wooden Legacy: Charleston vs. UCF, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN.
5:30 p.m.: ESPN Orlando Invitational: Harvard vs. USC, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2; Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Pepperdine, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU; La Salle at Villanova, FS1.
6 p.m.: North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN.
8 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. Arizona, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN.
4 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: California (Santa Barbara) at Indiana, Third Round, BTN,
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.: NCAA Selection Special, ESPNU.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.
LUGE
4:30 p.m.: FIL: World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (taped), NBCSN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cincinnati, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Washington at Carolina, CBS; Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami, Green Bay at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, San Francisco at Baltimore, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Oakland at Kansas City, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: New England at Houston, NBC.
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.: Premiership: Harlequins vs. Gloucester (taped), NBCSN.
SKIING
11:30 a.m.: FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt., NBC.
1 p.m.: FIS: World Cup, Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta, NBC.
6:30 p.m.: FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt. (taped), NBCSN.
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City, NBCSN
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN.
10:55 a.m.: SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli, ESPNEWS.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WOKY (920 AM).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: Orlando Invitational: Marquette vs. Maryland, ESPN (94.5 FM, 540 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Green Bay at New York Giants, WTMJ (620 AM).