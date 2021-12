On The Air for Dec. 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Virginia at James Madison, CBSSN; Vermont at Providence, FS1.

6 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York, ESPN; Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2; Southern at Kentucky, SEC.

7:30 p.m.: Duquesne at DePaul, FS1.

8 p.m.: Butler at Oklahoma, ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, ESPNU; Charlotte at Arkansas, SECN.

8:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York, ESPN.

9 p.m.: E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

CURLING

12:30 p.m.: Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Mixed-Doubles Round-Robin, Leeuwarden, Netherlands, NBCSN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Dallas, TNT.

9 p.m.: Boston at LA Lakers, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: NY Rangers at Chicago, NBCSCH.

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Edmonton, BSWis.

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Doha, Qatar, FS2.

12:50 p.m.: FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Egypt, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1; FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Sudan, Group D, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS2.

9:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (tape delay), CBSSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, Tennis.

1:30 p.m.: Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York, WRNW (97.3 FM) and ESPN (540 AM).

8:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York, WRNW (97.3 FM) and ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: NY Rangers at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

