On The Air for Dec. 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Laval at Toronto, NHLN.

AUTO RACING

11:25 a.m.: Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ESPN2.

BIATHLON

4:30 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Women's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), NBCSN.

12:30 a.m. (Monday): IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), NBCSN.

BOBSLEDDING

9 p.m.: IBSF: World Cup, Altenburg, Germany (Taped), NBCSN.

CFL FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Northwestern at Maryland, BTN.

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU; Georgetown at South Carolina, SECN.

2 p.m.: North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ESPN2; UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon St., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Xavier at Oklahoma St., ESPN2; California at Utah, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Kansas St. at Wichita St., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Fordham at St. John's, FS1; Arizona St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.

6:30 p.m.: Ohio St. at Penn St., BTN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Belmont at Louisville, ACCN; Notre Dame at UConn, FS1; Georgia Tech at Georgia, SECN.

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN; Seton Hall at St. John's, FS1.

3 p.m.: Michigan St. at Iowa, BTN; Texas at Texas A&M, SECN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNU.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, TGC.

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, NBC.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

LUGE

5:30 p.m.: FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped), NBCSN.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Lakeland at Memphis, NBATV.

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston, Minnesota at Detroit, LA Chargers at Cincinnati, CBS; Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Miami, Arizona at Chicago, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Washington at Las Vegas, Jacksonville at LA Rams, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Seattle, Baltimore at Pittsburgh, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City, NBC.

RUGBY

10 p.m.: Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (Taped), NBCSN.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.: FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped), NBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:55 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, NBCSN.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, NBCSN.

2 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, ABC.

SPEED SKATING

7:30 p.m.: ISU: World Cup (Taped), NBCSN.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, TENNIS.

9 a.m.: The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, Madrid, CBSSN.

5 a.m. (Monday): Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Arizona at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM); Philadelphia at New York Jets, ESPN (540 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, ESPN (94.5 FM).

7:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle. WRNW (97.3 FM).

