On The Air for Dec. 31

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: Hofstra at Elon, CBSSN; High Point at Kentucky, SECN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan, BTN.
9 p.m.: California at Washington St., PAC-12N.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN.
11 a.m.: The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas, CBS.
2:30 p.m.: The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (All-22), ESPNU (SkyCast) and SECN (Alabama Radio).
6:30 p.m.: The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (All-22), ESPNU (SkyCast) and SECN (Georgia Radio).
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, NBCSCH.
9:30 p.m.: Portland at LA Lakers, NBATV.
TENNIS
5 p.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis.
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
6:30 p.m.: The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).