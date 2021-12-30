On The Air for Dec. 31

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Hofstra at Elon, CBSSN; High Point at Kentucky, SECN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan, BTN.

9 p.m.: California at Washington St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN.

11 a.m.: The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas, CBS.

2:30 p.m.: The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (All-22), ESPNU (SkyCast) and SECN (Alabama Radio).

6:30 p.m.: The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (All-22), ESPNU (SkyCast) and SECN (Georgia Radio).

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, NBCSCH.

9:30 p.m.: Portland at LA Lakers, NBATV.

TENNIS

5 p.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

6:30 p.m.: The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).

