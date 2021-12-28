On The Air for Dec. 29

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: High Point at Michigan St., BTN.
4 p.m.: Nicholls St. at Purdue, BTN; DePaul at Butler, FS1; Florida at Mississippi, SECN.
6 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Indiana, BTN; LSU at Auburn, ESPNU; Seton Hall at Providence, FS1; Missouri at Kentucky, SECN.
7 p.m.: Illinois State at Wisconsin, B1G+; Wake Forest at Louisville, ACCN.
8 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN2; NC State at Miami, ESPNU; Temple at Villanova, FS1; Arkansas at Mississippi St., SECN.
10 p.m.: Washington at Washington St., ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:15 p.m.: The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York, ESPN.
4:45 p.m.: The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
8:15 p.m.: The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio, ESPN.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off: Providence or Bowling Green vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee, BSWis.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Czech Republic Group A, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN.
3:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta, NHLN.
6 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN.
8:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Red Deer, Alberta, NHLN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago, NBCSCH; LA Lakers at Memphis, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento, NBATV.
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Indios de Mayagüez at Cangrejeros de Santurce, FS2.
SOCCER
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford, NBCSN.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: Illinois State at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:15 p.m.: The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York, ESPN (540 AM).
4:45 p.m.: The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).
8:15 p.m.: The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio, ESPN (540 AM).
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off: Providence or Bowling Green vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).