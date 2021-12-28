On The Air for Dec. 29

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: High Point at Michigan St., BTN.

4 p.m.: Nicholls St. at Purdue, BTN; DePaul at Butler, FS1; Florida at Mississippi, SECN.

6 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Indiana, BTN; LSU at Auburn, ESPNU; Seton Hall at Providence, FS1; Missouri at Kentucky, SECN.

7 p.m.: Illinois State at Wisconsin, B1G+; Wake Forest at Louisville, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN2; NC State at Miami, ESPNU; Temple at Villanova, FS1; Arkansas at Mississippi St., SECN.

10 p.m.: Washington at Washington St., ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:15 p.m.: The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York, ESPN.

4:45 p.m.: The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla., ESPN.

8:15 p.m.: The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio, ESPN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off: Providence or Bowling Green vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee, BSWis.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Czech Republic Group A, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN.

3:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta, NHLN.

6 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN.

8:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Red Deer, Alberta, NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago, NBCSCH; LA Lakers at Memphis, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento, NBATV.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Indios de Mayagüez at Cangrejeros de Santurce, FS2.

SOCCER

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford, NBCSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Illinois State at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:15 p.m.: The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York, ESPN (540 AM).

4:45 p.m.: The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).

8:15 p.m.: The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio, ESPN (540 AM).

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off: Providence or Bowling Green vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

