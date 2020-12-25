On The Air for Dec. 26

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1.
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Noon: Houston at Central Florida, ABC; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN.
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1.
3 p.m.: Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS; Indiana at Illinois, FS1.
4 p.m.: Texas Southern at Louisiana State, SECN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas, ABC; LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV.
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Knicks, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Houston at Portland, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFLN.
3:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, AMAZON PRIME, TWITCH.
7:15 p.m.: Miami at Las Vegas, NFLN.
SKIING
2 p.m.: FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped), NBC.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBC.