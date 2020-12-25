 Skip to main content
On The Air for Dec. 26
On The Air for Dec. 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FS1.

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon: Houston at Central Florida, ABC; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1.

3 p.m.: Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS; Indiana at Illinois, FS1.

4 p.m.: Texas Southern at Louisiana State, SECN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas, ABC; LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala., ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV.

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Knicks, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Houston at Portland, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Tampa Bay at Detroit, NFLN.

3:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, AMAZON PRIME, TWITCH.

7:15 p.m.: Miami at Las Vegas, NFLN.

SKIING

2 p.m.: FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped), NBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, NBCSN.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBC.

2 p.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN.

