 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Dec. 21
0 comments

On The Air for Dec. 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Morehead State at Clemson, ACCN.

Noon: Wofford at Texas A&M, SECN.

4 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona. PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: St. Joseph's at Tennessee, SECN.

6 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington State, PAC-12N.

6:30 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Butler, FS1.

7 p.m.: Longwood at Virginia Tech. ACCN; Tulsa at Memphis, ESPN2; Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State, SECN.

8 p.m.: Murray State at Austin Peay, ESPNU; California State (Bakersfield) at Stanford, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, Conway, S.C., ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, NBCSN.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, NBCSN.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, WRNW (97.3 FM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News