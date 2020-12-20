On The Air for Dec. 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: Morehead State at Clemson, ACCN.
Noon: Wofford at Texas A&M, SECN.
4 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona. PAC-12N.
5 p.m.: St. Joseph's at Tennessee, SECN.
6 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington State, PAC-12N.
6:30 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Butler, FS1.
7 p.m.: Longwood at Virginia Tech. ACCN; Tulsa at Memphis, ESPN2; Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State, SECN.
8 p.m.: Murray State at Austin Peay, ESPNU; California State (Bakersfield) at Stanford, PAC-12N.
8:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, Conway, S.C., ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, NBCSN.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, NBCSN.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, WRNW (97.3 FM).
