On The Air for Dec. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Florida A&M at Arizona State, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Appalachian St. at North Carolina, ACCN; Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan, BTN; Xavier at Villanova, FS1; Fresno St. at Utah, PAC-12N; Elon at Arkansas, SECN.

8 p.m.: UConn at Marquette, FS1; Kansas at Colorado, ESPN2; Pepperdine at Oregon, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Nicholls St. at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Stanford at South Carolina, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Oregon at Northwestern, BTN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Indiana at Miami, TNT.

9 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Lakers, TNT.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION G LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine, Las Vegas, NBATV.

4 p.m.: Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS.

8:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, NBATV.

11:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México, Las Vegas, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Seattle at LA Rams, FOX; Washington at Philadelphia, FOX.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Florida at Chicago, NBCSCH.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Rockford, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: UConn at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Florida at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Internet

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

7 p.m.: Delavan-Darien at Burlington, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/delavandarienatburlingtonboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.

