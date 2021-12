On The Air for Dec. 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: St. Mary's (Cal) at Utah State, CBSSN; Valparaiso at Drake, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Georgia at Texas Tech, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Penn State at Boston College, ACCN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Notre Dame at Michigan State, BTN.

6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan at Louisville, ESPN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge, NC State at Indiana, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Northwestern at Clemson, ACCN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Miami at Maryland, BTN.

8 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Iowa at Duke, ESPN; Big 12/SEC Challenge, Iowa State at LSU, ESPN2.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, first round, at Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, TGC.

Midnight (Friday): Asian Tour, Laguna Phuket Championship, second round, at Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand, TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, South African Open Championship, second round, at Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), at Montverde, Fla., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at Montverde (Fla.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA, America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto, Bally Sports; Chicago at New York, NBA TV.

9 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, FOX and NFL Network.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

10 p.m.: FIS, World Cup, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3:50 a.m. (Friday): FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage, Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, at Doha, Qatar, FS1.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, early rounds, Tennis.

9 a.m.: Davis Cup, quarterfinal, CBSSN.

1:30 p.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, early rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Youngstown State at UW-Milwaukee, ESPN (540 AM)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: U.S. U-18 team at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago at New York, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, WGN (720 AM).

