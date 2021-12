On The Air for Dec. 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BIATHLON

9 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Women's 7.5k, Sprint, Annecy, France (tape delay), NBCSN.

10 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Men's 10km Sprint, Annecy, France (tape delay), NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Richmond vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN.

6 p.m.: Furman at Mississippi St., SECN.

7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton, FS1.

8 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: SMU at Colorado, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: The Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN.

5 p.m.: The Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NCAA Division III Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central (Ill.), Canton, Ohio, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NJCAA Division I National Championship: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western, Little Rock, Ark., CBSSN.

8:15 p.m.: FCS Playoff: James Madison at N. Dakota St., Semifinal, ESPN2.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

4 p.m.: Roselle Catholic (N.J.) at Camden (N.J.), ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.: State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Highland (Ariz.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Louis, NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Golden State at Boston, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans, BSWis.

9:05 p.m.: LA Lakers at Minnesota, ESPN.

SAILING

11 p.m.: SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 2, Sydney Harbour, CBSSN.

SOCCER

4 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Qatar, Third-Place Match, Doha, Qatar, FS1.

SPEED SKATING

7:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 500m, Kearns, Utah, NBCSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Exhibition Fifth Place and Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals, Tennis.

3 p.m.: Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Abu Dhabi Exhibition Third Place and Final; Maia-ATP Challenger Semifinals and Doubles Final, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans, WTMJ (620 AM).

Internet

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

7 p.m.: Kenosha St. Joseph at The Prairie School, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/stjosephatprairieboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.

