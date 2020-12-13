 Skip to main content
On The Air for Dec. 15
On The Air for Dec. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, San Antonio, FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACCN

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Illinois, ESPN2; Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU; Utah Valley at Utah, PAC-12N; Appalachian State at Tennessee, SECN

7 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1

7:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACCN

8 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPNU; Long Beach State at UCLA, PAC-12N: Furman at Alabama, SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: Stanford at Pacific, ESPN2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, TNT

9 p.m.: Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, TNT

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, NBCSN

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, NBCSN

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., FS2

9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla., FS2

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

x p.m.: Marquette at Creighton. ESPN (94.5 FM).

 

