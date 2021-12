On The Air for Dec. 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Hartford at Lehigh Valley, NHLN.

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. ESPN2.

BIATHLON

4:30 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN.

6 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN.

7 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

5 p.m.: The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Merrimack at Indiana, BTN; No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C., ESPN2; Colgate at St. John's, FS1.

1 p.m.: Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y., BTN; Virginia Tech at Dayton, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Villanova at Baylor, ABC.

3 p.m.: Kent St. at West Virginia, ESPN2; NJIT at Northwestern, ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y., BTN.

4 p.m.: Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Monmouth at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Oregon at Stanford, PAC-12N.

6:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Seton Hall, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN; Florida St. at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, ESPN; Boise St. at Washington St., PAC-12N; New Orleans at Auburn, SECN.

4 p.m.: Little Rock at Arkansas, SECN.

6 p.m.: Indiana at Ohio St., BTN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: NCAA College Cup: Clemson vs. Washington, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., NBC.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon: Cleveland at Wisconsin, NBATV.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

11 a.m.: Milwaukee at New York, Bally.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets, CBS; Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tampa Bay, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

3 p.m.: All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico, FS2.

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.: European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped), NBCSN.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

Noon: FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped), NBC.

3:30 p.m.: FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped), NBCSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:55 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, NBCSN.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, CBSSN.

1:45 p.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, CBSSN.

SPEED SKATING

8 p.m.: ISU: World Cup (Taped), NBCSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

11 a.m.: Milwaukee at New York, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

