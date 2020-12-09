 Skip to main content
On The Air for Dec. 11
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

BIATHLON

5:30 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped), NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: St. John's at Seton Hall, CBSSN

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte, ESPNU

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton, BTN; Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas, ESPN2; Iona at Fairfield, ESPNU; Villanova at Georgetown, FS1

8 p.m.: Iowa State at Iowa, BTN

8:30 p.m.: Marquette at UCLA, PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin, BTN

6 p.m.: Washington State at Washington, PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN

9 p.m.: Nevada (Reno) vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas, CBSSN

GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., TGC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, TGC

1 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Houston at Chicago, NBA

9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Sacramento at Portland, ESPN

SKIING

6:30 p.m.: FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped), ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United, NBCSN

6:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN

SURFING

Noon: WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, FS2

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.: Marquette at UCLA, ESPN (94.5 FM)

