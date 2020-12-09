On The Air for Dec. 11

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped), NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3:30 p.m.: St. John's at Seton Hall, CBSSN
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte, ESPNU
6 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton, BTN; Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas, ESPN2; Iona at Fairfield, ESPNU; Villanova at Georgetown, FS1
8 p.m.: Iowa State at Iowa, BTN
8:30 p.m.: Marquette at UCLA, PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin, BTN
6 p.m.: Washington State at Washington, PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN
9 p.m.: Nevada (Reno) vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas, CBSSN
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., TGC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston, TGC
1 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason: Houston at Chicago, NBA
9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Sacramento at Portland, ESPN
SKIING
6:30 p.m.: FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped), ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United, NBCSN
6:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN
SURFING
Noon: WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii, FS2
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.: Marquette at UCLA, ESPN (94.5 FM)
