On The Air for Dec. 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Cent. Michigan at Xavier, FS1.

6 p.m.: Wagner at Seton Hall, FS2.

6:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Louisville at Michigan St., ESPN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia Tech at Maryland, ESPN2; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at NC State, ESPNU; Memphis at Georgia, SECN.

6:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Providence, FS1.

8:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, ESPN2; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at North Carolina, ESPN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Penn St., ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N.

10:30 p.m.: Utah at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Rutgers at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at Purdue, BTN.

7 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Syracuse, ACCN.

8 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Minnesota, BTN.

GOLF

Midnight (Thursday): Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand, TGC.

4 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Sacramento at LA Clippers, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NHLN.

9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Edmonton, TNT.

SOCCER

3:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1.

6:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. Lebanon, Group D, Doha, Qatar, FS2.

9:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Palestine, Group C, Al-Wakrah, Qatar, FS2.

12:50 p.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, Group C, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS2.

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBCSN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, Tennis.

9 a.m.: The Davis Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, CBSSN.

1:30 p.m.: Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8:15 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0