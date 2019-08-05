TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 1, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
6:30 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 2, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
8 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 3, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
10 p.m.: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco, MLB Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9:55 a.m.: Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU.
TBT BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew vs. Golden Eagles, Championship, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
