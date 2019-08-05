{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

JR. NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 1, Orlando, Fla., FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 2, Orlando, Fla., FS1.

8 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 3, Orlando, Fla., FS1.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

10 p.m.: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco, MLB Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9:55 a.m.: Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Day 15: From Peru, ESPNU.

TBT BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew vs. Golden Eagles, Championship, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

