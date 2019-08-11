{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

GOLF

5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, TGC.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon: World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels, MLB Network.

RUGBY

11 a.m.: Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

