TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, TGC.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon: World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.: World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels, MLB Network.
RUGBY
11 a.m.: Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped), NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Houston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
