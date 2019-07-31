{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby qualifying, at Rossburg, Ohio, FS1.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, at Rossburg, Ohio, FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Women's British Open, first round, at Milton Keynes, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, first round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour, Women's British Open, second round, at Milton Keynes, England, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: San Francisco at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Oakland, FSWis and MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Hall of Fame Game, Denver vs. Atlanta, at Canton, Ohio, NBC.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9:55 a.m.: Day 9, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Day 9, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: USA Swimming, National Championships, Day 2, at Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.: Chicago Regional, quarterfinal, Carmen's Crew vs. Eberlin Drive, at Chicago, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Chicago Regional, quarterfinal, Jackson TN vs. Golden Eagles, at Chicago, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Connecticut, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: New York at Dallas, NBA TV.

9 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles, ESPN2.

X GAMES

8 p.m.: X Games Minneapolis 2019: moto x, skateboarding, at Minneapolis, ESPN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, at Rossburg, Ohio, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, WGN (720 AM).

2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Oakland, WTMJ (620 AM).

5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: Hall of Fame Game, Denver vs. Atlanta, at Canton, Ohio, WRNW (97.3 FM).

