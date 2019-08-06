{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

3 p.m.: U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 4, Orlando, Fla., FS2.

6:30 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 5, Orlando, Fla., FS1.

8 p.m.: Global Championship: Pool Play, game 6, Orlando, Fla., FS1.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Waco, Texas, ESPN.

2 p.m.: Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, final, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress), MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8 a.m.: Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU.

MEN'S SOCCER 

10 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas Lights FC at Sacramento Republic FC, Championship, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

