TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Brisbane at Gold Coast, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, second round, at Jersey City, N.J., TGC.

3 p.m.: U.S. Women's Amateur, at West Point, Miss., FS1.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, second round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, Day 2, women's events, at Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2.

JR. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Global Championship, International boys quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla., FS1.

1:30 p.m.: Global Championship, U.S. girls quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla., FS1.

6 p.m.: Global Championship, U.S. girls quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla., FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Global Championship, U.S. boys quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla., FS1.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Midwest Regional semifinal, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

Noon: New England Regional semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Northwest Regional semifinal, at San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Great Lakes Regional semifinal, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

8 p.m.: West Regional: Teams semifinal, at San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, FSWis; Cleveland at Minnesota, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9 a.m.: Day 18, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Day 18, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Day 18, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Rogers Cup, Quarterfinals, at Ontario, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: Rogers Cup, Quarterfinals, at Ontario, ESPN2.

VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: FIVB: Belgium vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Netherlands (tape delay), NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN.

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:10 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

