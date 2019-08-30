{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNEWS.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C., NBC.

5 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, at Portland, Ore., NBCSN.

BOXING

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Lara vs. Alvarez, at Minneapolis, Minn., FOX.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Mississippi at Memphis, ABC; Akron at Illinois, BTN; Indiana at Ball State, CBSSN; South Alabama at Nebraska, ESPN; Boise State at Florida State, ESPNEWS; Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), at New Orleans, La., ESPNU; Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, FOX; Northern Iowa at Iowa State; FS1; Toledo at Kentucky, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Alabama, at Atlanta, Ga., ABC; Idaho at Penn State, BTN; Holy Cross at Navy, CBSSN; South Carolina vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C., ESPN; Georgia State at Tennessee, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Northwestern at Stanford, FOX; Portland State at Arkansas, SEC Network.

6:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Auburn, at Arlington, Texas, ABC; Missouri at Wyoming, CBSSN; Middle Tennessee at Michigan, BTN; Georgia at Vanderbilt, ESPN; Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, FS1; Georgia Southern at LSU, SEC Network.

9:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Southern California, ESPN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.

Noon: Korn Ferry Tour, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, at Newburgh, Indiana, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, third round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

5 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Oakland at New York Yankees, MLB Network.

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWis

3 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia, FS1.

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.

8 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles, MLB Network.

ROWING

11 p.m.: FISA World Championships, Day 7, finals, at Ottensheim, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at Southampton, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, FS1; Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Schalke, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Sheffield United at Chelsea, NBCSN.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley, NBC.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

2 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Washington at Dallas, NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas, NBA TV.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Alabama, at Atlanta, Ga., ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Auburn, at Arlington, Texas, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WTMJ (620 AM).

6:20 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN (720 AM).

