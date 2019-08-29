{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Rice at Army, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rutgers, BTN; Wisconsin at South Florida, ESPN; Tulsa at Michigan State, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Purdue at Nevada, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon State, FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Illinois at Tennessee, SEC Network.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.

Noon: Korn Ferry Tour, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Newburgh, Indiana, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, second round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 a.m. (Saturday): UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Shenzehn, China, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWis, WGN.

6 p.m.: Oakland at New York Yankees, MLB Network

ROWING

11 p.m.: FISA World Championship, Day 6, semifinals and finals, at Ottensheim, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York, NBA TV

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at South Florida, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WTMJ (620 AM).

6:20 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments