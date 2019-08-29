TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: Rice at Army, CBSSN.
6 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rutgers, BTN; Wisconsin at South Florida, ESPN; Tulsa at Michigan State, FS1.
8:30 p.m.: Purdue at Nevada, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon State, FS1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Illinois at Tennessee, SEC Network.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.
Noon: Korn Ferry Tour, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Newburgh, Indiana, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.
5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, second round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 a.m. (Saturday): UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Shenzehn, China, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWis, WGN.
6 p.m.: Oakland at New York Yankees, MLB Network
ROWING
11 p.m.: FISA World Championship, Day 6, semifinals and finals, at Ottensheim, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
5 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York, NBA TV
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Wisconsin at South Florida, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WTMJ (620 AM).
6:20 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN (720 AM).
