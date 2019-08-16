{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Noon: World Series, Idaho Falls (Northwest) vs. Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

3 p.m.: World Series, Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Central Plains (Fargo, N.D.), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar, ABC Supply 500 qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa. (tape delay), NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Week 9, at Dallas, CBS.

5 p.m.: Tri-State vs. Aliens, at Dallas, CBSSN.

BOWLING

3 p.m.: PWBA, Orlando Open, stepladder finals, at Orlando, Fla., CBSSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing, main event, champion Emanuel Navarrete (27-1) vs. Francisco De Vaca (20-0) in a WBO junior featherweight title bout, at Los Angeles, ESPN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Medinah, Ill., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Medinah, Ill., NBC; U.S. Amateur, semifinal matches, at Pinehurst, N.C., FOX; Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, at Columbus, Ohio, TGC.

4 p.m.: Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, at Endicott, N.Y., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LACROSSE

11:30 a.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos at Archers, NBCSN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: World Series, U.S. elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

4 p.m.: World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: World Series, U.S. elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 241 Prelims, undercard bouts, at Anaheim, Calif., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Cleveland at NY Yankees, MLB Network.

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WLS (Channel 7).

3 p.m.: Houston at Oakland, FS1.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWis and FS1.

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Cleveland at Indianapolis, NFL Network.

6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Pittsburgh, NFL Network.

9 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Rams, NFL Network.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley at Arsenal, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, FS1; Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Werder Bremen, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Southampton, NBCSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Bournemouth at Aston Villa, CNBC.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester City, NBC; Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at Borussia Monchengladbac, FS1.

9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, ESPN2; Liga MX, Toluca at Monterrey, FS2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Western & Southern Open, Semifinals, at Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Western & Southern Open, Semifinals, at Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).

8 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, WGN (720 AM).

